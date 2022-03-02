Spanberger, GOP 7th District candidates from Spotsy react to State of the Union

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D, 7th, and two Spotsylvania County Republicans seeking to run against her in November issued starkly different reactions to President Biden’s State of the Union Speech Tuesday night.

The incumbent, serving her second term in the U.S. House, said she was encouraged and felt hope hearing the president speak to Congress and the nation. Bryce Reeves and Derrick Anderson felt the opposite.

Biden issued a call to advance an agenda of unity and affirm U.S. leadership on the world stage, the congresswoman said in statement Tuesday night.

"We demonstrate this leadership not only by standing with our allies and standing up to autocracies and war criminals, but by showing strength at home. That includes keeping our communities safe, funding our police, and securing our borders,” Spanberger said.

Perhaps the most exciting part of the speech was Biden’s recognition of Seventh District resident Joshua Davis, “one of the bravest Virginians I know,” Spanberger said. The Midlothian seventh grader and his family have been strong advocates for those with diabetes in Virginia and across the country, she said.

“Last month, I was honored to introduce Joshua to the President during an event in Culpeper,” Spanberger said of Biden’s Feb. 10 open press event at Germanna Community College. “His attendance at tonight’s speech was an opportunity to stress the importance—for our families, our neighbors, and our communities—of getting prescription drug-focused legislation done.”

The congresswoman said the president’s address provided hope that the U.S. and its allies can keep rallying together in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Going forward, we need to do more. As the war continues, we must continue supporting our Ukrainian allies who are bravely fighting for their freedom by providing the arms, technical equipment, and humanitarian support they need. We must also ensure that Putin, his inner circle, and his oligarch cronies face unrelenting economic, social, and worldwide consequences,” Spanberger said.

State Senator Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, said Biden's State of the Union was a farce.

“We see the real State of the Union every day at gas pumps, in grocery stores, and in our bank accounts," he said in a statement Tuesday night. "Our southern border is utter chaos and we have lost the respect of allies and adversaries abroad. Americans are starving for genuine leadership—leadership this President has failed to provide.”

Reeves said the entire world is looking for America to take the lead in the crisis in Ukraine.

“President Biden has abdicated that leadership role to France, a decision that will have long lasting consequences. We have turned our backs on our principles, and we must remain the beacon of hope and democracy in the world,” the congressional candidate said.

Reeves added, “I hope come next year's State of the Union address we will have more reasons to be hopeful. I'm stepping up to bring that leadership to Congress this year. As Americans we all need to stand up and not only pray for our leaders, but encourage them to do the hard right over the easy wrong."

Anderson, a military combat veteran, also from Spotsylvania, said the State of the Union address illustrated exactly why a change in leadership is needed in Washington.

“Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Abigail Spanberger all support the radical policies that have caused rampant inflation and raised the cost of living for average Virginians,” Anderson said in a statement.

“My campaign has provided an alternate vision, where conservative policies will keep the cost of living and price of goods low. We need to fix our broken immigration system, secure our border, and make America a leader in the world. I served my country overseas as a Green Beret and I know what it will take to make America a leader again.”