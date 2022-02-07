Spanberger joins bipartisan effort to extend USDA free school lunch vouchers through '23

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, is joining Pennsylvania Republican Brian Fitzpatrick, Oregon Democrat Suzanne Bonamici and New York Republican John Katko to introduce legislation to give public schools the flexibility and support needed to feed students as COVID-19 continues to impact communities.

The Keeping School Meals Flexible Act would keep breakfast and lunch free for millions of children in public school cafeterias from coast to coast through the 2023 academic year. The current child nutrition waiver ends June 30.

“When Congress last voted nearly six months ago to extend the Child Nutrition waver deadline, it was a widely-held belief that the pandemic would be behind us by the end of this school year. That is clearly not the case,” said Spanberger in a statement Monday.

“Since the start of the pandemic, school meals have been a reliable and vital source of nutritious meals for students of all ages across our Virginia communities. But supply chain disruptions have left schools scrambling to substitute menu items, find new vendors when orders are shorted or delayed, and make trips to the grocery store to buy food for students.”

The local congresswoman said she supported the USDA waivers at the start of the pandemic and she supports it now.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a sustained rise in the number of Virginia families struggling with food insecurity,” said Eddie Oliver, Executive Director, Federation of Virginia Food Banks. “We applaud Rep. Spanberger’s efforts to provide schools with the flexibility they need to ensure all students have access quality nutrition in and out of the classroom.”

Beth Wallace, MBA, School Nutrition Association President said school nutrition directors are already writing bids and placing orders for 22/23 School Year menus and urgently need these waiver extensions to ensure students’ nutritional needs are met.