Spanberger narrows distance as absentee ballots are reported
It’s not over until all the votes are counted, goes the old adage.

Rarely has that been more true than in Central Virginia’s 7th Congressional District race between state Del. Nick Freitas and U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, which is a cliff-hanger.

Spanberger, a Democrat from Henrico County, now appears to be within 800 votes of victory after local registrars, overnight, reported absentee votes in Henrico and Chesterfield counties, according to the Virginia Public Access Project, a “fiercely nonpartisan” nonprofit group in Richmond that relies on government databases.

This morning, VPAP estimated another 55,000 mail ballots are still to be counted in Spotsylvania, where 34,000 votes are out and the county has yet to report its early absentee ballots, and Henrico, where 21,000 voters are out and the county is still counting mail-in ballots.

At the Spotsylvania County Registrar's Office on Wednesday morning, a staff member said it probably won't report absentees and early-voting ballots until later tonight.

In Culpeper County, the unofficial initial tally shows Spanberger with 10,607 votes compared to the 7,910 votes she received in 2018.

Even with more Republicans voting this year, her percentage of the total vote was nearly identical to 2018, Culpeper County Democratic Committee Chairman Jim Restel said Wednesday morning. The county Elections Office was still counting provisional ballots, of which there are 143, Restel said.

When most people went to sleep last night, both candidates were urging supporters to be patient for all the results to come in.

At presstime Tuesday, Freitas, R-Culpeper, was leading in the in-person votes cast on Election Day. Anecdotal evidence indicated a strong Republican turnout in Culpeper County on Tuesday, with many Democrats having voted before Election Day.

At 11 p.m., the state lawmaker had 137,840 votes to Spanberger’s 89,631 votes, the Virginia Department of Elections said. But only six out of 10 central absentee precincts were reporting.

If a mail-in ballot was postmarked before Tuesday, it will be counted provided it arrives before Friday’s 12 p.m. deadline.

It may be Friday before the Virginia Department of Elections announces all the results of absentee and mail-in balloting.

Last night, Spanberger and Freitas were waiting for the tabulation of absentee votes, especially in the vote-rich Richmond suburbs of Henrico and Chesterfield. With balloting made easier to protect voters during the COVID-19 pandemic, a huge surge in early voting rivaled Election Day turnout.

Early voting was up by 240,425 votes in the 7th District over 2016, VPAP said.

That phenomenon was clear Tuesday in the relatively short lines at polling places across the district, as was true generally across the commonwealth.

This year, people voted early in person, by mail or, for the time, by dropping off their absentee ballots at secure boxes at designated polling places.

Both national political parties have invested heavily in the 7th District, with Republicans trying to regain ground and Democrats hoping Spanberger can keep the seat she wrested from tea party favorite Dave Brat in the 2018 midterm elections. Her victory then was the first time in 50 years that a Democrat had won the seat.

While Virginia was considered a swing state as recently as 2012, it has trended sharply toward Democrats over the past decade. Republicans have not won statewide in Virginia since 2009.

Richmond Times-Dispatch staff writer Michael Martz contributed to this report.

cschemmer@starexponent.com

540/825-0773

Clint Schemmer

Breaking News