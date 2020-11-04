Spanberger narrows distance as absentee ballots are reported

It’s not over until all the votes are counted, goes the old adage.

Rarely has that been more true than in Central Virginia’s 7th Congressional District race between state Del. Nick Freitas and U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, which is a cliff-hanger.

Spanberger, a Democrat from Henrico County, now appears to be within 800 votes of victory after local registrars, overnight, reported absentee votes in Henrico and Chesterfield counties, according to the Virginia Public Access Project, a “fiercely nonpartisan” nonprofit group in Richmond that relies on government databases.

This morning, VPAP estimated another 55,000 mail ballots are still to be counted in Spotsylvania, where 34,000 votes are out and the county has yet to report its early absentee ballots, and Henrico, where 21,000 voters are out and the county is still counting mail-in ballots.

At the Spotsylvania County Registrar's Office on Wednesday morning, a staff member said it probably won't report absentees and early-voting ballots until later tonight.

In Culpeper County, the unofficial initial tally shows Spanberger with 10,607 votes compared to the 7,910 votes she received in 2018.