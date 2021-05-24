Spanberger: Pre-registration now open for Congressional App Challenge

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger on Monday invited middle and high school students in Virginia’s 7th District to compete in the annual Congressional App Challenge.

The winner’s work will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol later this year and shared on the U.S. House of Representatives’ website, according to a release from the congresswoman’s office.

The Congressional App Challenge is an annual opportunity for young people in participating congressional districts across the country to get hands-on practice with coding and computer science.

Students are invited to sharpen their skills, push their creativity in STEM disciplines, and envision their future careers—with an emphasis on including and inspiring students from communities underrepresented in the tech industry, the release stated.

“The hardships of the past year have highlighted the importance of investing in diverse and talented STEM innovators who can safeguard our national security, build back our economy, and create new opportunities for everyone,” Spanberger said in a statement. “If we hope to tackle the tough challenges our country faces in the coming decades, we need to give our students additional chances to strengthen their coding and computer science skills.”

Students may register and submit an application starting June 24; pre-registration is now open at congressionalappchallenge.us/