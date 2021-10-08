Spanberger seeks answers from Postal Service on mail delays in Spotsylvania

“My goal is to really understand how Congress might be able to help a district manager and right now, I want to know what it is that they may be doing,” said Spanberger. “At delivery time, what actual actions are they taking in Spotsylvania, in Fredericksburg, to speed up delivery time?”

As of Friday, Spanberger had not received a reply from Roane, but said she expects an answer within the next week.

Spanberger said although she is addressing the problem locally, her objective is to take a broader look at the mail delivery problem, beginning with efforts earlier this year.

In March, more 3,700 participants filled out an online survey from Spanberger’s office about postal service delays and services from her constituents. On Friday morning, Spanberger’s office announced it would launch the survey again to gather even more data.

“My goal here is to be productive and proactive,” said Spanberger.

Sporadic mail delivery service has been an issue in the Fredericksburg region for more than a year.