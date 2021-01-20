Spanberger sees inauguration as 'a moment of optimism'

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger sounded a hopeful note Wednesday morning as the nation prepared to see President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris sworn into office.

“Today is a moment of optimism and a moment of renewal,” said Spanberger, the Democrat who represents Central Virginia’s 7th Congressional District. “Since the pandemic began, our communities in Central Virginia have experienced tremendous hardships and uncertainty. We’ve watched frontline healthcare professionals work around the clock to save lives, and we’ve watched neighbors fall ill and businesses fall on hard times.

“These challenges continue, but I have confidence that this administration will tackle these issues by harnessing the power of American ingenuity, ambition, and hard work,” the congresswoman said in a statement.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been proud to take an oath four times to protect and defend the Constitution and the American people. As President Biden is sworn in today as our commander in chief, I look forward to working directly with his administration as we unite our country behind a common purpose.