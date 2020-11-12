Spanberger still pushing for more COVID-19 relief before end of 2020

She said another stimulus is needed particularly as funding has expired for critical programs and COVID-19 cases rise in Virginia. Spanberger called on both parties to recognize the tremendous economic and healthcare uncertainty facing the nation and work together to pass a relief bill.

“Supports for families have begun to dwindle as enhanced unemployment benefits and other critical aid measures have expired, with more set to expire at the end of this year. Likewise, small businesses are facing increased pressure as this pandemic worsens,” said Spanberger in a statement. “While the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans were able to provide short-term relief, it is clear that additional support is needed to help these businesses keep their doors open over the coming months, especially as the winter threatens to further impact those businesses currently relying on the use of outdoor spaces and it becomes increasingly clearer that the holiday shopping and tourism season will be diminished this year.”