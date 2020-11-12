Spanberger still pushing for more COVID-19 relief before end of 2020

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, on Thursday called on the Trump Administration and congressional leadership to recommit to the passage of a negotiated COVID-19 relief package before the end of 2020.
In a letter to President Donald J. Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Spanberger emphasized the urgent need for relief for Central Virginia families, workers, and small businesses, according to a release from her office.
She said another stimulus is needed particularly as funding has expired for critical programs and COVID-19 cases rise in Virginia. Spanberger called on both parties to recognize the tremendous economic and healthcare uncertainty facing the nation and work together to pass a relief bill.
“Supports for families have begun to dwindle as enhanced unemployment benefits and other critical aid measures have expired, with more set to expire at the end of this year. Likewise, small businesses are facing increased pressure as this pandemic worsens,” said Spanberger in a statement. “While the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans were able to provide short-term relief, it is clear that additional support is needed to help these businesses keep their doors open over the coming months, especially as the winter threatens to further impact those businesses currently relying on the use of outdoor spaces and it becomes increasingly clearer that the holiday shopping and tourism season will be diminished this year.”
She said action on another bipartisan COVID-19 relief package is long overdue.
"And though we must all live with our failure to deliver that aid sooner, we need not continue our failed course of inaction. With the holidays and winter approaching, I can think of no better way to provide peace of mind to the American people than through the passage of a robust relief package that helps families keep their homes, ensures they do not face hunger, and supports those who have lost jobs or whose businesses have suffered or closed as a result of the pandemic," Spanberger said.
