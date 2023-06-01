U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger voted Wednesday, with a bipartisan majority of the U.S. House, to pass the Fiscal Responsibility Act to raise the federal debt limit and avoid a default.

The National Republican Congressional Committee in a release Thursday stated Virginia’s 7th District congresswoman is an extreme Democrat who obstructs reasonable spending reforms at every turn.

In a release, Spanberger said she has been listening to Virginians who do not want to default on the federal debt and who believe, “We should pay our nation’s bills and stop our economy from tanking.”

“My chief responsibility in this moment is protecting America’s full faith and credit, avoiding a recession and defending our Commonwealth’s economy,” she stated.

“While I do not agree with every provision in this package, I can’t argue with the package’s end result: preventing an economic catastrophe for the Virginians I serve. Such is the nature of compromise in an era of divided government.”

Spanberger added the country can pay its bills while having separate conversations about what investments to make in America’s people, communities, economy and national security.

“I look forward to the U.S. Senate moving quickly to send this legislation to the President’s desk,” the congresswoman said Wednesday.

According to the National Republican Congressional Committee, Spanberger voted against the Limit, Save, Grow Act in April.

The group stated the legislation addressed the debt ceiling and implemented commonsense spending reforms to limit wasteful spending, save taxpayer dollars and grow the economy.

The NRCC also said Spanberger in May signed on “to an extreme and unpopular position of demanding zero cuts to spending before raising the debt limit.”

“Abigail Spanberger’s real position on the budget is to spend money we don’t have on waste we don’t need, all funded by debt from China,” according to a release from NRCC spokeswoman Delanie Bomar.

“The only way America will get extreme Democrats’ reckless spending under control for good is to flip Spanberger’s seat in 2024.”