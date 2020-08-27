Spanberger to host health-care, COVID town hall tonight

Tonight from 7 to 8 p.m., U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will host a telephone town hall focused on health-care and COVID-19 issues confronting Central Virginia residents.
Virginia Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Resources Marvin Figueroa, Virginia Rural Health Association Executive Director Beth O’Connor, and Virginia Pharmacists Association Executive Director Christina Barrille will join the 7th District congresswoman for the live event.
During the interactive conversation, Spanberger and the three experts will answer residents’ questions directly about issues ranging from rising prescription-drug costs to skyrocketing demand for telehealth in Virginia amid the COVID-19 pandemic, her office said Thursday.
To join the town hall, constituents should dial 855-920-0555. To watch it live, Central Virginians can visit spanberger.house.gov/live or Spanberger’s Facebook page.
Last month, Spanberger led the introduction of bipartisan legislation to maintain critical telehealth services and provide much-needed funding to the Federal Communications Commission’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program.
“This crisis has further exposed the wide range of healthcare challenges facing our communities — from seniors unable to balance the cost of prescription medication with the cost of food, to those with chronic conditions worried about losing healthcare coverage due to their pre-existing conditions,” Spanberger said in a statement. “I hope many Virginians tune in to our event, as I know our panelists will have updates about the current status of COVID-19 in Virginia, information on how our healthcare providers are adapting to the crisis, and insight on the ongoing strain put on our community pharmacies.
“My top responsibility remains being responsive and proactive to the concerns of those I serve in Congress, and I look forward to hearing from them during Thursday night’s town hall,” she said.
Thursday’s event will be Spanberger’s ninth free, public telephone town hall since the COVID-19 pandemic began focused on the impacts of the virus on Central Virginia families, businesses, and seniors.
Earlier in August, she hosted a town hall in which she answered residents’ questions about drug prices, COVID-19 testing, bipartisan gun-violence prevention efforts, and access to broadband internet. Click here to watch that town hall.
