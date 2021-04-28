Spanberger to host telephone town hall Thursday night

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, will host her 14th public telephone town hall session since the pandemic began at 7 p.m. this Thursday, April 29.

She will speak about her work to address COVID-19, major issues facing Central Virginia families and businesses and recent efforts in the U.S. House on behalf of the Seventh District, according to a release. The event will also be viewable at spanberger.house.gov/live and on Spanberger's Facebook page.

The congresswoman will answer questions and concerns directly from constituents, deliver an update on her ongoing priorities in the U.S. House and share reaction to President Joe Biden’s Wednesday night Joint Address to Congress.

“Throughout the pandemic, thousands of Central Virginians have joined these interactive events to share their feedback about the effect of the COVID-19 crisis on their families, their businesses, their neighborhoods, and their communities. Thursday night’s virtual town hall will be another opportunity for Virginians to directly discuss the challenges ahead and provide their ideas for how we can work together to address them,” said Spanberger in a statement.

She said she would use constituent's feedback to inform her work in Congress. Call 833/380-0670 to join the interactive town hall.