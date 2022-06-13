Spanberger votes for "Protecting Our Kids Act" as Senate continues gun control talks

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger last Wednesday voted with a bipartisan majority of the U.S. House to pass “The Protecting Our Kids Act,” containing eight gun violence prevention measures intended to keep families, communities, and law enforcement safe across the country, according to a release.

The 223-to-204 vote took place just hours after a House committee heard searing testimony from a young survivor of the May 24 shooting in Uvalde, Tex., as well as the parents of a victim and a pediatrician who responded to the tragedy that left 19 elementary-schoolers and two teachers dead, Washington Post reported.

The bill raises the purchase age for assault-style weapons, improves gun storage and limits access to large-capacity magazines.

“The American people expect action from their lawmakers — particularly as we grasp the horrors of the slaughter in Uvalde, the attack in a Buffalo supermarket, and dozens of mass shootings across the country in recent weeks. The provisions in this legislation are straightforward, and they make sense to Virginia’s gun owners and non-gun owners alike,” said Spanberger.

A former CIA agent, the congresswoman said she knows the responsibility that comes with carrying a firearm. Individual provisions in the Act would demonstrate responsible steps towards keeping our communities safe, she said.

“As the U.S. Senate continues its negotiations, I will continue to be a vocal supporter of commonsense gun violence prevention measures. In our district, we have seen the horrors of gun violence against Virginians — and I take these votes in honor of their stories,” Spanberger said in the statement.

The Protecting Our Kids Act raises the age to purchase certain assault-style rifles from 18 to 21 years old; creates new federal offenses for the use of straw purchasers; establishes new federal offenses for the import, sale, manufacture, transfer, or possession of large-capacity magazines — with exceptions for certain law enforcement uses and the possession (but not sale) of grandfathered magazines; make ghost guns subject to existing federal firearm regulation; set federal standards for safe gun storage on residential premises; impose a penalty of up to five years in prison if a minor who is ineligible to possess a firearms accesses an unsecured firearm and then causes injury or death; closes the bump stock loophole and require the U.S. Attorney General to establish best practices for the safe storage of firearms.

U.S. Senate bargainers on Sunday announced the framework of a bipartisan response to last month’s mass shootings, a noteworthy but limited breakthrough offering modest gun curbs and stepped-up efforts to improve school safety and mental health programs, Associated Press reported.