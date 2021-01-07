Spanberger, Warner, Kaine: Invoke 25th Amendment

"I call on Vice President Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to protect our country," the Democratic legislator said. "However, if the Vice President fails to act, it will become necessary for every Member of Congress bound by our constitutional oaths to take further action. If we refuse to respond to a U.S. President inciting an uprising against our democracy, we risk losing it forever.”

Earlier Thursday, Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., urged the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment against President Trump. Kaine also called for an investigation into Capitol Police’s response to the riot.

“I believe that the Cabinet, led by the vice president, should invoke the 25th Amendment. Donald Trump is no longer able to serve,” Kaine said in a Zoom news conference with reporters.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In a separate news conference, Warner also called for the president’s removal. “I absolutely believe it should be on the table,” Warner said.

He said he has been in contact with members of the Trump Cabinet with whom he has relationships and has urged them to decide “how they want to be recorded by history,” and “whether they want to be enablers.”