Spark of young careers launched at Culpeper Technical Education Job Fair

Approximately 200 twelfth-graders from Culpeper County High School, Eastern View High School and Culpeper Technical Education Center participated in the public school system’s Senior Job Fair April 13, and dozens came away with the prospect of paid work.

The third annual event CCPS has hosted with Virginia Career Works attracted 30 businesses that were impressed by the professionalism of the students, the caliber of their technical training, and the strong workforce partnerships being built in Culpeper, said Marty Bywaters-Baldwin, Director of Workforce Services for Rappahannock Goodwill at the Virginia Career Works Culpeper Center.

“It’s exciting to be at CTEC and watch the spark of young careers being launched,” Beth Lane, CCHS Business and Marketing teacher said. “This year’s event held at CTEC was the perfect location to promote work.”

CCPS Career and Technical Education Director, Randi Richards-Lutz, explained that the Senior Job Fair gives students a real-life opportunity to apply what they have learned in the Economics and Personal Finance class. This class, required for all students, gives them an opportunity to prepare their resume and cover letters.

In addition, through the Career Partners, Inc. Mock Interview program, they practice interviewing skills. At the senior job fair, they put all of those skills together in a real-world job fair experience.

Students had an opportunity to meet with potential employers to discuss internships, summer jobs, and full-time careers.

EVHS Business and Marketing teacher Ainsley Cockerille was among the co-organizers.

“The senior job fair is one of the many rewarding parts of our jobs,” she said. “This event allows us to see all of our students’ hard work, and workplace readiness skills they have acquired in CTE courses in action as they prepare for the next chapter in their lives.”

So far, local businesses who participated have hired 34 students to work for them as a direct result of the event, and others are still interviewing.

This Thursday, May 12, CCPS will celebrate students who have been hired from the senior job fair, in addition to students who are going into the workforce, military academies, and the military at the third annual CTE signing day at CTEC.