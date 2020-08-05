The Confederate flag that has flown over publicly-owned Lenn Park in Stevensburg for more than a decade was quietly removed Wednesday by a local farming family tired of the strife it was causing.
The Confederate monument on land in the Culpeper Courthouse Square, owned by the county, remains a striking point.
Evidence of divisions caused by the presence of such Confederate symbols in modern-day Culpeper emerged during more than an hour of public comment on the contentious nationwide issue at Tuesday night’s County Board of Supervisors meeting.
More than 50 residents attended the public hearing held in the auditorium at Eastern View High School, and nearly two dozen weighed in on the flag and monument issues, including comments submitted by phone and email. Only one member of the seven-member elected board, Chairman Gary Deal, made public remarks after hearing the feedback from constituents.
Deal read a code of conduct to open the meeting, asking speakers to observe fundamental rules of civility including restraint of demeanor and respect for other people’s views.
“There are all good people here tonight. If you’re on the other side of the issue, it doesn’t mean you’re a bad person,” Deal said.
At the end, the board chairman said he would support relocation of the Confederate courthouse statue to a museum or battlefield. Deal said he would also support leaving the statue at the courthouse and adding Black history and inclusion.
“Or take it to a referendum for the voters to vote on it,” he said on Tuesday. “I do think the flag needs to come down. If the Lenn brothers ever reach that point where they decide they won’t take it down I think we basically should give up ownership of the park.”
‘A voice for all races and colors’As of Wednesday, the Confederate flag was not flying at Lenn Park after someone tore it down last week and someone else put another one back up on Friday. A source close to the situation told the Star-Exponent on Saturday the Lenn brothers did not appreciate the flag tampering and that the controversial banner had become too much of a hassle. The person stated the poles would be taken down altogether.
There was no sign of the flag on Wednesday and the concrete footer hoisting the pole had also been dug out. The source declined further comment when contacted Wednesday.
Culpeper native Amy Hunter led a contingent Tuesday night at the county board meeting in support of her change.org petition, signed by nearly 5,000 people, that she launched in June seeking removal of the Lenn Park flag. She told the board the flag represents hate, bigotry, rebellion and racism for African-American people like herself.”
“Shame on all of you in support of this,” Hunter said.
She and others spoke of the board’s attempt to give the flag parcel back to the Lenn Brothers who earlier donated the parkland, and how that agreement never got ratified, leaving the issue unresolved.
“I am saddened by your actions … The board should lead with dignity and respect and be a voice for all races and cultures in our community, but you are not, you are definitely showing your true colors,” Hunter said, wondering what purpose flying the Confederate battle flag served today’s citizens of Culpeper. She observed the Board of Supervisors lacks diversity among its own ranks, comprised of six white men and one woman.
“This has got to change, it must and it will. I come to you tonight requesting that you move this flag immediately,” Hunter said.
As the local mom returned to her seat, a man in the audience called out, “How long you lived in Culpeper?”
Hunter replied, voice shaking, “All my life!”
She expressed mixed emotions on Wednesday about how the hearing went saying, “I’m glad that we got our point across … now we need action.” She encouraged Deal to convince the rest of the board to see it his way on the issue and to keep the flag down.
‘The right thing’Local pastor Uzziah Harris spoke about how the Confederacy was established to preserve slavery and the white race. Africans were regarded as inferior under that flag, Harris said, calling it a lost cause that killed more Americans than any other conflict.
In order to rebuild history, lies must first be torn down, Harris said: “The repudiation of these shameful acts is not an attack on Western civilization but an appropriate and thoughtful criticism long overdue.”
Regarding the Confederate statue in the Culpeper Courthouse square, he supported instead a monument to Allie Thompson, the 18-year-old Amissville farmer taken in 1918 from the jail next door and lynched on Rixeyville Road by a hooded mob.
“The outrage over the idolatry of these Confederate symbols is not an emotional thing,” Harris said, “It is the right, the righteous thing. The hate embodied in them should be decreed as the antithesis of what we truly represent as Americans, Virginians and Culpeper residents.”
University of Mary Washington rising junior Brianna Reaves, sociology major, wrote a recent paper about Thompson: “How to get away with murder.”
“We act like the murder didn’t happen, it wasn’t a crime, it’s not that big of a deal in the first place,” she said. Reaves said she learned about Thompson’s murder by visiting the Equal Justice Initiative in Birmingham, Ala. and not as a student at Eastern View High School. “I was forced to face Allie Thompson was lynched in Culpeper and Allie Thompson’s name was on a pillar.”
The Rev. Adrian Sledge told the board he was highly offended to see American flag flying at same level as Confederate flag in Lenn Park. He said the issue could have been resolved if the board had not been deceitful about failing to resolve the deed transfer five years ago.
Sledge said the county needed to be accountable, exercise eminent domain of the flag parcel and take it down. He also asked the four board members still on the board who did not follow through with the 2015 deed transfer to submit letters of resignation. Sledge called for a special election to replace them “to elect a new board that can be accountable for your decisions.” He told the four board members to “step away and let someone else come in and do the job.”
History not for sale; noncompliant parcel?County resident Frances Updike said he didn’t have “heartburn” about the flag, but he did about rule of law and the constitution. “History is not for sale,” Updike said. He referred to a recent offer of $50,000 from local businessman Joe Daniel to cover costs to remove the Confederate monument.
“It’s a slippery slope whoever comes up with the most money takes down the statue,” Updike said, noting it’s the same thing with the flag. “All of us have the right to express our opinions on history.”
He called for a civil conversation and deliberative process, saying, “This country is not ruled by a petition.” Updike closed his remarks by saying there was no such thing as systemic racism in America.
Charles Jameson, president of the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter Sons of the American Revolution, spoke about graduating in 1965 from segregated Carver Regional High School.
“It hurt that Culpeper was the last school system (in the state) to integrate,” he told the board. “Things have changed, but some things remain the same,” Jameson said, further remarking on, “the ongoing process of what does and does not belong on America’s symbolic landscape.”
John Clatterbuck said he wanted the flag and the statue to remain: “Let us study and learn from history, not erase it,” he said.
Reva historian Zann Nelson argued the agricultural parcel in Lenn Park containing the Confederate flag and historical display is noncompliant and nonconforming and has improper setbacks, per the county’s own zoning code. She challenged the board Tuesday night for “trying to wash their hands of a potentially challenging situation” when elected officials in essence ignored a 2015 request from the Culpeper NAACP to remove the controversial banner.
Nelson said why not instead highlight the area’s other history, including Native American, St. Stevens Baptist Church and Normans Mill. Visiting the park Wednesday, Nelson noted no flags or flag poles remained and the concrete footers containing the former flagpoles had been dug out using heavy machinery. She spoke with the Lenn brothers, former friends: “They are done with this whole business. The Lenns authorized to take it down. They don’t want it to be a constant state of controversy.”
The brothers, who donated 85 acres to the county in 2006 to create the park, previously said the flag parcel was always part of the country park, as specified in the deed of gift agreement.
More comments: Mr. Daniel speaksCulpeper resident Mike McClary spoke at Tuesday’s hearing in support of fellow veteran, Jameson: “I share his disgust with the display of the Confederate flag at Lenn Park.” Like many others who spoke at the hearing, McClary brought up the point that the Civil War was about preserving slavery and said preserving Confederate symbols has no place in society.
“Get rid of this flag—show some backbone,” he told the board.
Resident Gary Bynum said Confederate battle flags send a message to people of color that “they are less than.” Where are the public memorials to Nat Turner or Harriet Tubman, he asked, challenging continued public display supporting “Confederate states that sought to break away from the Union to preserve slavery.” The symbol is hurtful and wrong to have in a public place, he said.
Other residents said while they supported a discussion about Confederate symbols that they did not support destruction of private property just because one doesn’t agree with another’s views. One man cautioned against “a kneejerk reaction” and suggested creating a local task force to study the issue.
Dyanne Holt said she was appalled by the evening’s comments. She said the issue of Confederate imagery should be put on the ballot —“Let it come to the people of Culpeper County,” she said, “and not some petition where we don’t know who they are, where they’re from.”
Daniel, president of Jefferson Home Builders, addressed the board Tuesday, saying he was proud of his previously stated position to remove Confederate iconography. He addressed his remarks to Stevensburg Supervisor Bill Chase, listening in by teleconference.
Daniel mentioned Chase is a Vietnam veteran who likely “hated to see the Vietcong flag because it was carried by the people who wanted to kill you … the Confederate flag is the same to African-Americans,” Daniel said, flown by people with prejudice against them: “Help me move this disgusting symbol from our community and make them feel safe and loved.”
Pastor Erick Kalenga said he spoke with a broken heart in light struggle and division in the community, which he said can wear it down. He encouraged all in attendance to “look within our hearts – Black, white, Hispanic – what is the right thing to do?” The right thing to do, Kalenga said, is to apologize for keeping Confederate symbols: “If it’s hurting my brother, it’s also hurting me,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.