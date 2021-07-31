Special events to commemorate Cedar Mountain anniversary next weekend

Two days of living-history events will descend upon Culpeper County’s Cedar Mountain battlefield next weekend.
The partially preserved historic site will commemorate the Civil War’s Battle of Cedar Mountain, in which troops led by Confederate commander Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson narrowly prevailed over Federal troops led by Gen. Nathaniel Banks.
More than 3,800 men were killed or wounded in the Aug. 9, 1862, fighting on a brutally hot summer day. Many of the Union casualties lie at rest in Culpeper National Cemetery.
On Aug. 7-8, the Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield invite visitors of all ages ages to sample activities that will bring to life the experiences of soldiers and civilians affected by the battle.
“Education is an important part of our mission and we are excited to offer a variety of learning opportunities and expanded kids’ activities this year,” Culpeper County resident Diane Logan, president of the friends group, said in a statement. “We are grateful to the American Battlefield Trust and our volunteers who help make this happen.”
The local nonprofit group, which operates a welcome center, helps preserve and interpret the battlefield in the shadow of its namesake mountain.
Among the weekend’s highlights will be a combined-arms demonstration of Civil War weaponry and a School of the Soldier. The school will let visitors take part in basic drill and instruction, work with infantry, learn how to handle a musket, learn how to march, drill and fight, and serve on an artillery crew.
Union and Confederate military encampments will be open so visitors can learn about soldiers’ lives
In a kids’ activity tent, a History Trunk provided by the American Battlefield Trust will offer a hands-on learning experience. The trunk features soldiers’ uniforms, equipment, personal items and favorite pasttimes such as games and cards. Living historians will be on hand to share wartime stories of soldiers and civilians. Visitors can examine artifacts including artiller shell fragments, bullets and old maps and photographs of Cedar Mountain.
Robert Szabo, a photographer who is nationally recognized for his expertise with the 19th century’s wet-plate collodion process, will demonstrate how he prepares glass plates for use in his old-style camera and develops negatives in the field.
During the American Civil War, Culpeper County was one of the conflict’s most photographed settings.
Author Ben Myers will speak on the wartime experience of the 46th Pennsylvania Infantry, which was shattered by the battle. The regiment suffered 30 men killed, 34 badly wounded and six captured.
Myers wrote ”American Citizen,” which chronicles George Brooks, a captain in the 46th Pennsylvania during the Culpeper right. Myers’ great-great-great grandfather served in Company D under Brooks.
At the Cedar Mountain signal station, visitors can see how signal flags were used to code, send and decode messages between distant units, observation posts and commands
On Sunday, a 9:30 a.m. memorial ceremony will honor the fallen at Cedar Mountain whose names have been submitted to the friends’ Ancestors Roll by their descendants.
The weekend’s activities will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday. See the events schedule at friendsofcedarmountain.org/annual-event.
“We welcome volunteers to help FCMB continue building on current projects and to develop new programs,” Logan said. “There are opportunities to fit varied interests from gardening to house maintenance, battlefield tour guiding, supporting kids’ programs, and helping organize a library and research center.”
To learn more, email Logan at info@friendsofcedarmountain.org.
A community-based nonprofit corporation, Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield works cooperatively with landowners and local residents to protect, restore, manage and promote public awareness of the Cedar Mountain battlefield and its vicinity in Culpeper County.