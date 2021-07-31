Special events to commemorate Cedar Mountain anniversary next weekend

Among the weekend’s highlights will be a combined-arms demonstration of Civil War weaponry and a School of the Soldier. The school will let visitors take part in basic drill and instruction, work with infantry, learn how to handle a musket, learn how to march, drill and fight, and serve on an artillery crew.

Union and Confederate military encampments will be open so visitors can learn about soldiers’ lives

In a kids’ activity tent, a History Trunk provided by the American Battlefield Trust will offer a hands-on learning experience. The trunk features soldiers’ uniforms, equipment, personal items and favorite pasttimes such as games and cards. Living historians will be on hand to share wartime stories of soldiers and civilians. Visitors can examine artifacts including artiller shell fragments, bullets and old maps and photographs of Cedar Mountain.

Robert Szabo, a photographer who is nationally recognized for his expertise with the 19th century’s wet-plate collodion process, will demonstrate how he prepares glass plates for use in his old-style camera and develops negatives in the field.

During the American Civil War, Culpeper County was one of the conflict’s most photographed settings.