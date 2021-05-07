SPECIAL SECTION: Culpeper-area public health nurses give their all to battling COVID-19

“There is definitely an emotional toll," Donner said. "You get very invested in these families, hearing their stories, calling the hospital to check up on them, answering the questions of family members. Even though we never met them, we felt like we knew them. We grew very close.”

As medical professionals around the world have studied the novel coronavirus, the health district's team fields new information on a daily basis, and tries to convey that critical knowledge to those who need it the most.

And it isn’t over.

All but three of the 12 region's public health nurses have been busy vaccinating residents since December, aided by volunteers and contract nurses hired temporarily to help out. The health district team is handling the vaccine effort—which is happening on top of tending to the district's foundational health needs—in addition to continued COVID testing, investigations and contact tracing.

“We still haven’t seen the light at the end of the tunnel yet,” Donner said. “Everything is still constantly changing. We’re still doing everything we can to keep up.”