SPECIAL SECTION: Culpeper-area public health nurses give their all to battling COVID-19

Public health nurses were serving the Culpeper-area community long before the COVID-19 pandemic hit early in 2020.
“Working in public health, when we’re doing our job right, we are silent and nobody knows about us,” Paula Donner, the nurse manager of said RRHD Nurse Manager Paula Donner in a recent interview.
A public health nurse's normal work day might include routine family planning and immunization clinics, disease screenings, potential rabies cases, communicable disease investigations and pre-admission screening for Medicaid.
For the people of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the team of 12 registered nurses has been just large enough to get by during the coronavirus crisis on the typically low funding provided for public health, Donner said in an interview.
“Once the pandemic hit, every single member in the health department was 110 percent invested,” the Culpeper County resident said. “We were all very appreciative to provide a role that would help prevent the spread of the disease and provide education to people.”
But the effort posed challenges, Donner noted.
The district's nurses switched to a seven-day work schedule and have stuck to that schedule most of the past year. They have put in long hours to conduct trace patients' contacts, follow up on COVID cases, and screen and test for the disease—in addition to handling everything the office was responsible for during pre-COVID times.
“There is definitely an emotional toll," Donner said. "You get very invested in these families, hearing their stories, calling the hospital to check up on them, answering the questions of family members. Even though we never met them, we felt like we knew them. We grew very close.”
As medical professionals around the world have studied the novel coronavirus, the health district's team fields new information on a daily basis, and tries to convey that critical knowledge to those who need it the most.
And it isn’t over.
All but three of the 12 region's public health nurses have been busy vaccinating residents since December, aided by volunteers and contract nurses hired temporarily to help out. The health district team is handling the vaccine effort—which is happening on top of tending to the district's foundational health needs—in addition to continued COVID testing, investigations and contact tracing.
“We still haven’t seen the light at the end of the tunnel yet,” Donner said. “Everything is still constantly changing. We’re still doing everything we can to keep up.”
The nurse manager said each of the women she supervises brings special talents and abilities to their jobs every day. Throughout the health emergency, each has been exemplary in their efforts to serve everyone living in the five-county health district.
“If the pandemic does nothing else, I hope it brings a recognition for the importance of public health to the forefront,” Donner said. "These nurses have given their all."
ejennings@starexponent.com 540/317-2986