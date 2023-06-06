Creation of Culpeper County’s first public pool took another stride forward Tuesday with approval of a design firm for the estimated $5.5 million project next to the field house at the Sports Complex.

The Board of Supervisors, at its morning meeting, unanimously endorsed a three-year community pool architectural services contract, not to exceed $459,450, with Norman Smith Architecture, of Sperryville, with a second office in Washington.

Director of Procurement Alan Culpeper said the county received five submittals for design of the seasonal recreational facility at the county sports complex next to Eastern View High School along U.S. Route 29.

A preliminary design for the joint town-county project envisions a 6,550-square-feet outdoor leisure pool operating Memorial Day to Labor Day along with a splash pad, toddler pool, a large shelter and bathhouse.

Culpeper Town Council earlier this year appropriated $5 million for the first public pool to serve the community, using federal pandemic era funds from the American Rescue Act the town received.

Alan Culpeper noted approving a design contract was a few months earlier than scheduled and a construction contract for the pool would be in place by July 31, 2024.

Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood inquired about original cost projects for architectural services, asking, “Do we still believe we are budget?”

Culpeper said he believed they were. Earlier design services fees were set at around $300,000, he continued.

Underwood moved to approve the contract, which the rest of the board endorsed unanimously with no further discussion. East Fairfax Supervisor Kathy Campbell was absent.

Norman Smith Architecture was established in 1989 by founder Norman K. Smith, specializing in small to mid-size commercial, residential and public work as well as residential, single-family architectural and interiors work, according to the submitted contract.

“NSA is a small firm, dedicated to creating good design that is provocative, modern and thoughtful, that fulfills the senses and at the same time, responds to client’s budgetary needs. NSA is also committed to providing imaginative design solutions that are well-grounded in construction technology and that are practical and efficient to build.”

As part of the contract — not to exceed $459,450 — the firm will subcontract partners, as follows: DRH Engineers of Warrenton, structural engineering Valley Engineering of Mount Crawford, MEP engineering, land surveying and landscaping architecture Hinchey & Baines of Culpeper, civil engineering and Wallover Architect, Inc. and Wallover Aquatics, International of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, for aquatic design.

According to the contract, the assumed approximate move-in period and occupancy of the Culpeper Community Pool would occur during weeks 64-68 of the contract — possibly not in time for next summer.

The new 16,893-square-foot Recreational Fieldhouse next door includes a full-size gym, lined for basketball, pickleball and volleyball, six basketball hoops, bleachers, dropdown court divider, patron lockers, three multi-use classrooms, aerobics studio and the Culpeper County Parks & Recreation Offices.

