Sperryville artist shows 'lively watercolors' in Middle St. Gallery exhibit

Middle Street Gallery in Washington, Va. is now showing watercolors and drawings by Sperryville artist Thomas Spande, through Oct. 30.

“I’m captivated by the Piedmont’s landscape as well as by subjects I find on my frequent New England travels,” the artist said in a release from Gary Anthes, with Middle St. Gallery.

“I hoped to add gravitas to these works on paper that oils tend to have more naturally. I worked to deepen an interpretative side, alluding to multiple meanings or to the passage of time.”

His works showcase these efforts, from a row of old seaside houses sandwiched between dramatically churning sky and surf, to a simple but starkly rendered drawing of a Boston Terrier.

Spande, 50, a Washington, D.C. native, describes them as “lively watercolors, perhaps in the tradition of Winslow Homer, and detailed and well-worked pencil drawings.”

He has spent many weekends in Rappahannock County, where Spande has exhibited in numerous street fairs and at two local art galleries.

Weather permitting, the artist will host an outside reception 3-5 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 15 at the gallery, 311 Gay St. in Washington, VA, Rappahannock County, aka, Little Washington.

Newly relocated, the gallery is on the lower level, with an entrance on Main St. across from Ballard’s.

Work by other members of the nonprofit artists’ cooperative is also being featured. Middlestreetgallery.org is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Contact 540/675-1313.