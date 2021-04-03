Spirit of generosity: Case worker makes 250 Easter baskets for Culpeper children

“What are you doing? I’m just helping out,” she said.

Grubbs said since she was 18 she wanted to work for social services, and that it’s the best job she’s ever had.

“I wanted to really try to change the community and do everything I can to make sure everybody in the community has what they need,” she said.

Grubbs, since last March, is also a member of Salem Volunteer Fire Department, where she runs calls as a firefighter and EMS every other Saturday when her children are with their father.

A former Eastern View High School Cyclone, the local case worker started something positive with her basket project that will continue.

“I talked to my boss and next year they will throw an actual Easter basket drive and I will be in charge of it,” Grubbs said. “Salem VFD will do their own drive, too. They both thought it was a great idea.”

Kid Central program coordinator Rachel Palmer was amazed when Grubbs approached her about the project.