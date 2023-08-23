Local staffers from the Library of Congress will showcase a range of treasures, technology and history from the nation's recorded sound collection housed in Culpeper — the largest such audio collection in the world — in a day-long series of presentations and evening sound installations Thursday in Washington.

Various presenters will be sound engineers and recording historians based at the National Audio-Visual Conservation Center Packard Campus on Culpeper's Mount Pony, in the former Federal Reserve facility.

Throughout the day, attendees will hear about some of the earliest, most important and most unusual sounds in the Library’s holdings during presentations in the Whittall Pavilion and Room 119 of the Thomas Jefferson Building, according to an agency release.

Displays and presentations will include early experiments on cylinders through the many eras of radio broadcasting and the ongoing quest to expand the possibilities and achievements in recording. Visitors will hear an amazing range of sounds and the stories behind them, the release stated.

Free timed-entry passes are required to enter the Thomas Jefferson Building. Visit loc.gov/visit to reserve passes.

Evening demos and sound installation will be presented as part of “Live at the Library,” series at the Library of Congress.

Presentations in Room 119 are as follows:

10–10:45 a.m.: A Lasting Impression — The Cylinder Era of Recording: David Sager, reference specialist, and Melissa Widzinski, preservation specialist at the National Audio-Visual Conservation Center, look at the history and preservation of the first commercial recordings.

11-11:45 a.m.: The 20th Century on Radio at the Library of Congress: Matthew Barton, recorded sound curator of the National Audio-Visual Conservation Center, reviews highlights of history and entertainment in the Library's radio broadcast collection.

1:30-2:15 p.m.: Recording World War II on Wire and Film in the 1940s: Sound engineer Nick Bergh discusses his work with the National Audio-Visual Conservation Center's collection of Marine Combat Recordings.

2:45-3:30 p.m.: The Stereo Era begins, 1952-60: Matthew Barton, and sound engineer Tom Fine explore the progression from mono to stereo in the Hi-Fi era.

4-4:45 p.m.: Les Paul and the Early Days of Multi-Tracking : Grammy winning record producer and sound engineer Steve Rosenthal discusses the preservation work on Les Paul's collection of recordings at the National Audio-Visual Conservation Center in 2017-18, and curator Perry Margouleff displays his collection of Les Paul guitars that were integral to his recording process.

The following presentations in the Whittall Pavilion will be held throughout the day Thursday alternating on the hour with the last demo at 5 p.m.:

10 a.m.: Binaural Stereo demonstration: In 1952, Emory Cook put stereo on vinyl for the first time, six years ahead of the major labels. It was expensive and cumbersome, requiring a two-headed tonearm to play separate channels pressed onto a disc, but it worked beautifully. Engineers Robin Wyatt and Tom Fine have recreated Cook’s system with a combination of original and modern gear and will play selections from Cook's Binaural Stereo catalog and discuss his work and theirs.

11 a.m.: Quadraphonic demonstration: From the late 1960s to the late 1970s, four channel Quadraphonic mixes of music in every genre were the stuff of legend and heated debate. Sound engineer Rob Cristarella has curated a selection of the best and most unusual Quadraphonic selections of the era.

6 and 7 p.m.: Surround sound history and demonstration: National Audio-Visual Conservation Center Record Lab Supervisor and Grammy winning sound engineer Rob Friedrich will discuss and demonstrate the history of multichannel sound mixing from the early days of stereo to today's 5:1 surround mixes.

Finally, Sound Installations in the rooms along Mahogany Row will be held from 5-8 p.m. Visitors will hear montages and live original format playback of recordings from the 1890s to the present that have been digitized at the National Audio-Visual Conservation Center in Culpeper, according to the release, as well as playback of original media.

Visitors will hear the voices of opera greats such as Enrico Caruso and Amalia Galli-Curci alongside the early jazz recordings of Louis Armstrong and other artists from the 1900s to the 2000s, recordings in the many languages and traditions in American music recorded from the dawn of the 20th-century forward, historic broadcast excerpts and demos of multichannel audio from the early days of stereo in the 1950s, to the four-channel quadraphonic era of the 1970s through recent surround mixes.

Check out the following evening displays and demos:

Room 110: Live cylinder playback demonstration

Room 111: Live 78 rpm playback demonstration

Room 112: Pre-recorded audio montages

Room 113: Visual display room with original equipment, original formats

Visual display room with original equipment, original formats Room 119: Display of Les Paul’s own guitars, used in his historic recordings