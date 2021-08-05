Spotsy man killed in motorcycle crash

A 23-year-old Spotsylvania County man was killed Tuesday night after he apparently lost control of his motorcycle and skidded about 200 feet on U.S. 1 in Fredericksburg, police said.

Nathaniel Beitzel was unconscious when police and rescue workers responded to a 911 call in the 3300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway about 10 p.m., city police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said. He was transported to Mary Washington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

Morris said police aren’t sure what led to the accident.

That section of Route 1 was closed for about three hours while accident reconstruction officers investigated the incident.