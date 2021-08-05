 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spotsy man killed in motorcycle crash
0 comments
editor's pick

Spotsy man killed in motorcycle crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 23-year-old Spotsylvania County man was killed Tuesday night after he apparently lost control of his motorcycle and skidded about 200 feet on U.S. 1 in Fredericksburg, police said.

Nathaniel Beitzel was unconscious when police and rescue workers responded to a 911 call in the 3300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway about 10 p.m., city police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said. He was transported to Mary Washington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.

Morris said police aren’t sure what led to the accident.

That section of Route 1 was closed for about three hours while accident reconstruction officers investigated the incident.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coast Guard offloads $1.4 billion in drugs in Fla.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County woman charged with incest
Latest News

Greene County woman charged with incest

Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News