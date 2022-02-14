Spotsy Night to Shine celebrates special-needs prom kings, queens

On Friday night, hundreds of volunteers and guests gathered at Salem Fields Community Church in Spotsylvania County for a “Shine-Thru.”

The event was part of Night to Shine, a global initiative sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation that provides a prom night experience for those with special needs.

This is the fifth year Salem Fields has hosted the celebration, and the second year it has been adapted into a virtual and drive-thru event because of COVID-19.

“[Last year] really was the first time that these guests got out of their houses [during the pandemic], so they were excited to come back,” said Kim Huffman, church member and volunteer event leader. “They loved it, and this year we’ve been able to get more and more of the community involved.”

The guests began their night of royal treatment by driving down a red carpet in their decorated cars. Members of Spotsylvania schools’ JROTC program provided a saber arch as the guests rolled through. Then, the celebrants were each crowned prom king or prom queen.

Loud cheers guided participants to the next station, where they each received a meal from Salsarita’s and a gift bag. Finally, the guests were able to capture the moment at a photo station.

Before leaving, the kings’ and queens’ caregivers were also recognized.

“We have an intentional spot just to love and care on the parents and caregivers, because they’re just as important as the guest,” Huffman said. “What they do 24/7, 365 is beyond what many of us could even fathom or think that we could ever possibly encounter and do.”

Huffman said 170 volunteers and 151 guests registered for Salem Fields’ Night to Shine, but many of those were one person registering for a family or a group. Participating groups included Fredericksburg Christian School, Team Virginia Mizuno, Spotsylvania JROTC cadets, young Marines and several other organizations from the Fredericksburg region.

For many of the guests, the night offered unforgettable moments. Hannah Howard, one of the prom queens of the night, described the Shine-Thru as “fun and exciting.”

“She’s out of school, so she doesn’t have dances anymore,” said Angie, Hannah’s mother. “So this kind of gives her all the attention and she loves it. [She] talks about it for weeks before and months after.”

Mount Ararat Baptist Church in Stafford County and Open Door Baptist Church in Culpeper were also among the hundreds of churches around the globe to host Night to Shine events Friday.

The Tim Tebow Foundation has sponsored the annual celebration for eight years.

“It feels really great just to come out here and express your feelings to them,” said Fredericksburg Christian baseball player Connor Floyd said, who was cheering on celebrants with his teammates. “It’s just a heartwarming feeling.”