Spotsy woman sentenced to 5 years for child neglect

A Spotsylvania County woman whose 3-month-old daughter died from severe head trauma in 2019 was ordered Wednesday to serve five years in prison.

Stephanie Grace Hadeed, 28, was convicted in Spotsylvania Circuit Court of involuntary manslaughter and felony child neglect. As part of a plea agreement, a second-degree murder charge was dropped.

Hadeed entered Alford pleas to the charges, meaning she doesn’t admit guilt, but did not want to risk going to trial. On Wednesday, she again denied doing anything to her daughter.

Judge Ricardo Rigual sentenced Hadeed to 15 years in prison with 10 years suspended. The sentence far exceeded the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum penalty of six months in prison.

Rigual’s decision led to emotional responses from several of Hadeed’s supporters, who wailed loudly inside and outside the courthouse. Bailiffs had to escort some out of the building. Hadeed had been free on bond prior to Monday and had already spent seven months in jail.

The baby, Addeline Owens, was limp in medics’ arms when Deputy B. Seabridge arrived at the Cambridge subdivision home on March 17, 2019. Medical personnel tried to revive the child, who was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to a hospital.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutors Crystal Montague-Holland and Kelly Green, Hadeed told police that the child had gone to sleep about 1 a.m. and appeared to be fine. When Hadeed woke up about 10 a.m., the baby was unresponsive.

An autopsy revealed hemorrhages to the child that appeared to have stemmed from at least two distinct blows. Court records state that Hadeed offered several possible explanations for the damage, including being struck by someone opening a refrigerator door, having a cell phone dropped on her head and falling down stairs a week or so earlier.

But expert witness Dr. Robin Foster testified that the damage was far more extensive than any of those incidents could have caused.

Hadeed had no prior criminal record.