Spotsylvania 8th-grader wins Regional Spelling Bee; Culpeper 5th-grader ties for 2nd place

As Leanna Gonzales was on her way to James Monroe High School for the Fredericksburg Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday morning, her parents attempted to calm any nerves.

“Our expectation was to have fun, no pressure, you’re already a winner to us,” said her mother Len Gonzales. “We even gave her a pep talk.”

Leanna had no problems with nerves.

The eighth grader from Freedom Middle School in Spotsylvania County calmly spelled “inchoate” and “demurrage” to earn the first-place trophy and a trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee at the Gaylord National Resort at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md.

After finishing ahead of 11 other competitors from the region, Leanna will also receive a $599 check to pay for expenses at the national bee. She’s sponsored by the Central Rappahannock Regional Library and The Free Lance–Star.

“Honestly, I’m just kind of surprised,” Leanna said. “This happened in the district spelling bee, as well. I didn’t think I was going to win, so I was like ‘whoops.’”

When Leanna correctly spelled the championship word, there was applause and cheers from the audience, particularly from the seven family members who joined her.

She was accompanied by her mother, father, grandparents, brother and an aunt and uncle who drove down from New York on Saturday morning.

They all went out for a celebratory lunch afterward.

“The first time she did it in the district, I wasn’t nervous. I was fine,” Len Gonzales said. “This time, for some reason, I was kind of nervous. I don’t know why. Maybe because more family are here to watch.”

Leanna and Ni River Middle School seventh grader Lillian Pennings were also supported by Spotsylvania School Board representative Dawn Shelley and the county school system’s spelling bee coordinator Shawna Ashton.

Shelley and Ashton noted that Leanna is the first student from the county to win at the regional level since former Thornburg Middle School sixth grader Samantha Ho four years ago.

Shelley and Ashton said they were impressed by Leanna’s ability to knock out two difficult words to end the competition in one hour. Leanna said she recalled the words from her study list that she practiced earlier in the week.

“I couldn’t even say them, much less spell them,” Shelley said.

Leanna, who is also an art enthusiast and pianist, was a first-time contestant in the regional bee. She will be honored at a Spotsylvania School Board meeting on March 7.

She was in the final three along with Michael Nenyuk, a fifth grader at Pearl Sample Elementary in Culpeper County and Jasmine Lee, a fifth grader at Lafayette Elementary in Fredericksburg.

Michael and Jasmine shared runner-up honors. They flipped a coin to see who would take the trophy home. Whoever didn’t win the coin toss would have their trophy delivered to them.

Leanna now turns her attention to the national bee, which begins the week of Memorial Day. She said that while she will study hard, she’s more focused on enjoying the time away from home.

“It’s definitely going to be a family thing all week,” Len Gonzales said. “I want to make sure she’s relaxed and having fun.”

