Spotsylvania Animal Shelter furnishing 'real-life rooms' as expansion progresses

The expanded Spotsylvania County animal shelter has opened, and the improvements are obvious.
There are several small rooms with furniture. New kennels offer more space and are spread out in different areas, allowing for a quieter and more comfortable environment. Cat cages are taller, allowing the felines more space.
The new section of the shelter is open by appointment only, while the old shelter area is closed to the public for renovation work.
“We’re halfway moved in,” said Sheriff’s Office Capt. William Tydings.
Shelter employees turned to Facebook to solicit furniture donations to use in the so-called “real-life” rooms, where dogs and cats will have more space and freedom outside the kennels and cages. Visitors also can spend time with animals in the rooms.
Tydings said the shelter got more than enough donations.
Shelter staff continue to set up some of the rooms with furniture, and crews are still completing work on the expansion area. While renovations continue on the old section, equipment is being stored in some of the back rooms of the new area.
Tydings said they hope to finish all the work on the new shelter wing in April.
Still, some of the rooms had furniture set up and dogs inside them on Wednesday afternoon.
Tydings said they are “very pleased” with the new area.
“This was a long time coming,” he said.
He said it was difficult for people to meet with the animals in the old shelter. There also were problems with animal health in the old shelter area, particularly with kennel cough and upper respiratory problems. Those issues are expected to improve with the cleaner and calmer environment.
The expansion increases the shelter size to 19,200 square feet.
Some of the work on the shelter, built in 2000, was required by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services in order to get the facility up to code. The code violations were related to the sally port and intake areas, which also have been upgraded with the expansion.
The animal shelter upgrades have been in the works for several years. Some county supervisors criticized the rising cost of the project, which initially had a $3.7 million price tag, but it was eventually approved, in late 2018.
The cost climbed to $5.9 million, due partly to a rise in construction costs as well as more extensive renovations needed for the existing facility.
Tydings said the improvements to the animal shelter were a top priority for Sheriff Roger Harris.
“This is what all the shelters are trying to get to,” Tydings said.
