Spotsylvania Animal Shelter furnishing 'real-life rooms' as expansion progresses

The expanded Spotsylvania County animal shelter has opened, and the improvements are obvious.

There are several small rooms with furniture. New kennels offer more space and are spread out in different areas, allowing for a quieter and more comfortable environment. Cat cages are taller, allowing the felines more space.

The new section of the shelter is open by appointment only, while the old shelter area is closed to the public for renovation work.

“We’re halfway moved in,” said Sheriff’s Office Capt. William Tydings.

Shelter employees turned to Facebook to solicit furniture donations to use in the so-called “real-life” rooms, where dogs and cats will have more space and freedom outside the kennels and cages. Visitors also can spend time with animals in the rooms.

Tydings said the shelter got more than enough donations.

Shelter staff continue to set up some of the rooms with furniture, and crews are still completing work on the expansion area. While renovations continue on the old section, equipment is being stored in some of the back rooms of the new area.

Tydings said they hope to finish all the work on the new shelter wing in April.