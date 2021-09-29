Spotsylvania board sticks with Patriot Highway as new name for U.S. 1

Cole initially sought to rename of U.S. 1 Loving Memorial Highway, but went with Emancipation Highway after learning the family didn’t support it.

An online survey was posted to Caroline County’s website, but received only 40 responses, 40 percent of which were for U.S. Route 1. Thomas said that’s not a big enough sample size, as 40 percent equals 16 votes.

The next step for the localities is to present their chosen name to the Commonwealth Transportation Board for approval. The bill calls for each jurisdiction to pay for the name change, and cost estimates in the region range up to $90,000.

Four Spotsylvania residents spoke in favor of Veterans Highway on Tuesday. Nicole Cole, who is running for the Battlefield School Board seat, presented a petition to the Board of Supervisors with approximately 100 signatures supporting something other than Patriot Highway.

Petway said Patriot Highway “sounds good, but we know what that’s about.”

The residents against the name said it’s been co-opted for political purposes. Former President Donald Trump praised his supporters involved in storming the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6 as “patriots” and it’s been used for political purposes locally, as well.

“We know that’s controversial because the Tea Party calls themselves patriots,” county resident Leonard Parker said. “I just got a letter from someone running [for office] in my district and they asked for all patriots to sign on.”

