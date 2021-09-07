Spotsylvania boy selected to compete on 'American Ninja Warrior Junior'

“We just never knew there was a sport for it,” she said.

When Fredericksburg Ninja, a gym with a Ninja-style obstacle course, opened in 2018 (it has since closed), friends sent her a link, suggesting Joey would love it.

Ray, a special education paraprofessional with Spotsylvania County Public Schools, signed Joey up for a competition that October “just for fun,” and he crushed it.

“He was able to do everything the very first time,” she said. “He made it up the 11-and-a-half foot wall. I thought, ‘Hey, maybe you’re good at this.’ ”

Joey, an honor roll student at Ni River Middle School in Spotsylvania, started watching “American Ninja Warrior” and studying competitors’ techniques.

He began taking classes in parkour—a discipline with roots in military obstacle course training and martial arts—at Ninja gyms in Northern Virginia and Williamsburg. Ray eventually had a custom-built Ninja rink installed in her backyard so Joey could practice his skills.

Last year, he decided he wanted to start competing more seriously and the Rays—Deeanna, Joey and his brother, and two younger sisters also adopted from foster care—decided together as a family that they would support him.