Spotsylvania brothers are 'Financial Whiz Kids'

Like many—if not all—parents, the Joneses, of Spotsylvania County, were looking for ways to get their children to do their chores.
They tried being creative. They tried incentivizing with a weekly allowance. They tried posting a chore chart for each of their sons on the refrigerator. Nothing stuck.
“For a little bit it works, but then they fall off,” Marcel Jones said. “Whether because they lost motivation or we didn’t enforce it. You have to be very consistent.”
About two years ago, Jones was searching online for new ideas and he stumbled upon the recently launched Busy Kid app.
The mobile app lets parents assign chores to their children and then pay them weekly for each chore completed.
The money can be added to a debit card for each child or given as cash.
The app has been so successful for the Jones siblings—Marcel Jr., 15, and Elijah, 9—that Busy Kid selected them out of 20,000 users as two of its 100 Best of the Best Financial Whiz Kids of 2020.
The Jones siblings are the only kids in Virginia to receive the title, which comes with an award of $100.
Each of the boys has a Busy Kid account on their device—a smartphone for Marcel and a tablet for Elijah.
Jones assigns each of them chores. Each chore has a monetary amount.
“For example, ‘Walk the dog’ may be a quarter. ‘Take out the trash’ may be 15 cents,” Jones said. “When they complete the chore, they mark it on their end of the app. On Friday, just like any job, all the money adds up and it’s payday.”
Jones said the weekly payment to Elijah is usually about $7 or $10, depending on what chores he completed.
Marcel can make more because he can take on more complex chores, such as mowing the lawn.
He buys his own clothes and shoes and has saved up so much money that he is planning to buy a plane ticket for himself and a friend for their 16th birthday, Jones said.
Elijah’s favorite treat to buy with his savings is a honey bun from Cinnabon.
Jones said the app has helped his kids learn how to budget.
“My oldest, he figures out ‘How much do I need to make in order to do this?’ And he’ll double up on some chores to earn it,” Jones said.
Having their own spending money also keeps the kids from bugging their parents to buy them things when they’re out at a store.
“If they ask, ‘Hey dad, can I get a piece of candy?’ while we’re at the store, I say, well, I have your card with me, and then they have to make a mature decision whether they really need it or really want it,” Jones said. “When they spend their parents’ money, its easy for them, but when they spend their own, it’s more difficult.”
Jones said the kids even—sometimes—will do a chore without it being assigned to them.
“It doesn’t happen all the time,” he said with a laugh. “But when they have financial goals and they realize, ‘I’m not going to be able to get this and Mom and Dad won’t get it for me.’ That’s a big motivator.”
