Spotsylvania cigarette tax delayed

Smokers have been given a reprieve from the pending Spotsylvania County cigarette tax.

The tax was set to take effect on Oct. 1, but the Northern Virginia Cigarette Tax Board is not ready to start overseeing and enforcing the tax, the county said in a news release Thursday.

“The board will consider action to revise the ordinance no sooner than its October 12, 2021 meeting, and is expected to delay the effective date of the cigarette sales and use tax to January 1, 2022,” county spokeswoman Michelle McGinnis said in the release.

The new tax will add 30 cents to the cost of a 20-cigarette pack, or 2 cents per cigarette in packs with more than 20. The county anticipates collecting $310,000 annually in revenue from the tax, which was included in the fiscal year 2022 budget.

The Board of Supervisors approved the ordinance earlier this year, with Supervisors Chris Yakabouski and Tim McLaughlin dissenting.

The board also voted to become a member of the Northern Virginia Cigarette Tax Board, which will collect the taxes and handle enforcement.