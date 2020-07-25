The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors has a busy slate for Thursday’s meeting, its first in more than a month.
There are three public hearings scheduled, along with a host of items on the consent agenda, including opening a satellite voting site for absentee ballots and approving nearly $70 million in bonds for county projects.
According to a staff report, a new law allows voters to cast absentee ballots, with no reason required, within 45 days of an election. Localities also must establish a voting location.
The county’s general registrar’s office serves as the polling place, but it won’t be able to handle the expected increase in absentee voters, according to the county.
If there is no satellite office, county staff said there will be “extremely long lines during the 45 days” for absentee voting.
The supervisors also will decide whether to hold a public hearing on the location. It will also decide whether to schedule public hearings on selling nearly $70 million in bonds.
On the first item, the board will decide whether to authorize the sale of $51 million in bonds for school technology, new buses and capital maintenance projects along with work at the Thornburg Interstate 95 interchange. The bond money also would be used to lower interest rates on outstanding bonds.
The public hearing would be held to get public input on how to spend the bond money.
The other public hearing item involves $17.4 million in bonds for improvement and expansion of the county’s water and sewer system. A public hearing will need to be held before the county can issue the bonds.
Three public hearings are on tap for Thursday’s meeting, too.
One hearing will address a proffer amendment for development at New Post, where new apartments, townhouses and houses have been built. The amendment requires the developer, Tricord Inc., to build half of the 20,000-square-feet of commercial space before the 213th residential permit is approved.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected commercial development, however, and Tricord is asking the county for a pause. Instead of starting on the commercial construction, Tricord has offered to pay $6,071 for fiscal 2021. That figure is the estimated annual real estate tax revenues for empty space.
County staff said in the report that Tricord is committed to eventually constructing all of the commercial space.
The second public hearing will focus on the county’s transportation portion of the Comprehensive Plan. The emphasis of the proposed change will add a “trailways master plan” for pedestrians and bicyclists.
The third public hearing will address a zoning amendment requiring data centers to offer a minimum number of parking spaces.
The meeting starts at 4:30 p.m. The public hearings begin at 6:30 p.m.
Residents are allowed to attend the board meeting, but must adhere to social distancing guidelines. The meeting also is covered on local television stations and live streamed online.
Residents can use the county’s website to send in public comments.
