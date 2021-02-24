Spotsylvania County Public Schools recognized as 2021 Forbes Best Midsize Employer

Spotsylvania County Public Schools has been recognized by Forbes magazine as one of the country's best midsize employers, the division announced this week.

SCPS is one of only six public school divisions—and the only division in Virginia—to make the list of the 500 best midsize employers in the nation.

Forbes compiled the list in partnership with a market research company, surveying 50,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family and to nominate organizations other than their own.

The final list ranks the 500 large and 500 midsize employers that received the most recommendations. Only 30 of the 500 midsize employers were in the education category.

This is the second time SCPS has been recognized by Forbes. In August, the division made the list of Forbes' best employers by state, ranking 37 out of 100 Virginia employers recognized.

Only 10 of the 132 Virginia public school divisions were included in the Forbes best-of-state ranking.