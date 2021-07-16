Spotsylvania deputy charged with shooting Isiah Brown unlikely to be jailed before trial

The Spotsylvania deputy who was indicted Thursday in connection with the shooting of a county resident in April likely won’t be going to jail, at least not before the end of his trial.
David Matthew Turbyfill, 23, is charged with felony reckless handling of a firearm for shooting county resident Isiah Brown multiple times in the 12200 block of Catharpin Road in Spotsylvania on April 21.
It was not clear Friday whether Turbyfill had been served with a warrant, but court records show that he would be released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond. As long as Turbyfill stays out of trouble and shows up at scheduled court hearings, he will remain free, at least until a decision is made on the charge.
The grand jury also considered a second felony charge against the deputy, unlawful wounding, but decided not to indict him on that count.
Turbyfill, a graduate of Fredericksburg Christian School and Virginia Military Institute, had been working as a deputy in Spotsylvania less than six months when the incident involving the 32-year-old Brown took place.
He had given Brown a ride home earlier that morning after Brown’s car broke down, and returned to Catharpin Road after Brown made a 911 call in which he threatened to kill his brother.
Audio released by police indicated that Turbyfill mistakenly thought Brown had a gun as he walked toward the deputy outside his home. The deputy yelled for Brown to drop the gun and stop coming toward him before firing between seven and 10 shots.
Brown’s attorney, David Haynes, said doctors found eight bullets in Brown’s body. Brown survived the shooting and, after a lengthy hospital stay, is home recovering.
The Virginia State Police investigated the shooting and Fredericksburg Commonwealth’s Attorney LaBravia Jenkins is serving as special prosecutor, though Jenkins is retiring Aug. 1 and will not be handling the court case.
Haynes released a statement in which he said Brown and his family are pleased with the indictment and are calling for the immediate termination of Turbyfill.
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said Turbyfill has been assigned to administrative duties since the shooting, which he described as standard practice in such cases, and added that the department will not be answering any questions related to the case.
“Isiah Brown’s life was shattered and changed forever when he crossed paths with David Turbyfill,” Haynes wrote. “While this indictment doesn’t take Mr. Brown’s physical pain away, it does signify a measure of justice.”
