Spotsylvania driver racks up charges after chase, crash

Dominique Karon McMillian

McMillian

A Spotsylvania County man is facing multiple charges following a series of incidents Wednesday during which he struck another vehicle and broke into a house after being clocked driving 95 mph in a 35 mph zone, police said.

Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said Deputy Steve Simmons was running stationary radar on Cherry Road in the area of Old Plank Road in Spotsylvania when a 2017 Nissan came through at 95 mph. Simmons tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver kept going at a high rate of speed, police said.

The pursuit went on for about a half-mile before the suspect plowed into another vehicle that was stopped at a traffic light at Plank Road and Rutherford Drive. The other driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Skebo said the suspect driver fled on foot after the collision and broke into a house not far from the crash scene. The residents were not home at the time, but showed up while the commotion was still going on, Skebo said.

The suspect suffered a severe lower leg injury that eventually caused him to surrender, police said. The suspect was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injury before being placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail later that day.

Dominique Karon McMillian, 32, was charged with felony eluding, felony hit and run, reckless driving, illegally entering the property of another, driving without a license and two counts of possessing a firearm as a felon. Two firearms were recovered from the suspect’s vehicle after the crash, Skebo said.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

