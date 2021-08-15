Spotsylvania looks to create short-term rental registry around Lake Anna

The popularity of short-term rental houses around Lake Anna has been beneficial to some homeowners, but problems continue to mount around the popular summer destination surrounded by Spotsylvania, Louisa and Orange counties.
Many of the houses around the 13,000-acre lake, which cools Dominion Energy’s North Anna nuclear power plant, are owned by companies. Those companies often rent out the homes to more people than intended. Some say the excessive number of occupants in the homes cause septic systems to fail and creates safety hazards with people sleeping in makeshift bedrooms with no egress aside from the door.
And Lake Anna residents aren’t too thrilled about the crowds.
Barbara Akins, president of the Clearview Shores homeowners association, told the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors last week that short-term rentals have changed their neighborhood and others around the lake, with big parties and people passed out drunk in yards.
“It feels a little lawless out here, and we ask for your help,” she said, adding that short-term renters have no ties to the area and treat it that way.
“Many of our families no longer feel safe allowing their children or grandchildren to walk our private streets alone or visit the common area alone, simply because they no longer know who their neighbors might be that week or how drunk they might be,” she said.
Akins understands “the floodgates have opened” for short-term rentals and that the county will not outright ban them, but she asked the board to help mitigate the problems.
Greg Baker, president of the Lake Anna Civic Association, told the board a no-swim advisory was issued before July 4 this year, the earliest that has happened since the state started tracking harmful algae blooms. He said excessive nutrients—nitrogen and phosphorous—are causing the algae blooms and the failing septic systems at the overcrowded short-term rentals are at least one source.
Baker also addressed safety issues at the short-term rentals where people are allowed to stay in rooms without safe egress, calling it “a disaster waiting to happen.”
County staff proposed options to address the issues, but several supervisors were concerned about enforcing those regulations.
Kimberly Pomatto, deputy director of planning and zoning, said the board also could go with the simpler approach of creating a registry for short-term rentals, which would allow the county to track them and ensure the owners pay the appropriate taxes and follow building and zoning codes, which would address issues with septic system failures and safety.
Orange County created a registry for short-term rentals in 2018. It requires property owners to provide their names, residence and business addresses, phone number and other contact details.
No fees are involved with the Orange registry. There is a $500 fine for those who do not register. If the property owner fails to register, there is an additional $500 fine each day, and they can eventually face a one-year prohibition from renting.
At its meeting Tuesday, the Spotsylvania board decided to pursue the registry idea, and asked staff to create a proposal and bring it back for approval. A public hearing will be held prior to the board voting on the registry.
