Spotsylvania looks to create short-term rental registry around Lake Anna

The popularity of short-term rental houses around Lake Anna has been beneficial to some homeowners, but problems continue to mount around the popular summer destination surrounded by Spotsylvania, Louisa and Orange counties.

Many of the houses around the 13,000-acre lake, which cools Dominion Energy’s North Anna nuclear power plant, are owned by companies. Those companies often rent out the homes to more people than intended. Some say the excessive number of occupants in the homes cause septic systems to fail and creates safety hazards with people sleeping in makeshift bedrooms with no egress aside from the door.

And Lake Anna residents aren’t too thrilled about the crowds.

Barbara Akins, president of the Clearview Shores homeowners association, told the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors last week that short-term rentals have changed their neighborhood and others around the lake, with big parties and people passed out drunk in yards.

“It feels a little lawless out here, and we ask for your help,” she said, adding that short-term renters have no ties to the area and treat it that way.