Spotsylvania man, 46, charged with shooting into vehicle

A Spotsylvania County man has been charged in connection with an incident Saturday during which shots were fired at an occupied vehicle, police said.

Brian M. Simpson, 46, is charged with felony shooting into an occupied vehicle. No injuries were reported as the result of the shooting, Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said.

According to Skebo, the shooting occurred shortly after 8 p.m. in the area of Stubbs Bridge and Woolfolk roads in Spotsylvania. A dispute involving several people had erupted a short time earlier at a home on Woolfolk Road.

Two people had left the home in a vehicle when they noticed Simpson following them, Skebo said. He fired several shots that struck the vehicle, according to police.

Skebo said Simpson then returned to his home, where he was arrested without incident. A gun was recovered at the home.

Simpson was taken to a magistrate and released on a personal recognizance bond.