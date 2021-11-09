Spotsylvania man accused of stealing firetruck in Prince William

A Spotsylvania County man was arrested Monday after being accused of stealing a firetruck in Prince William County and going on a 70-mile joyride.

Nolan Cornell, 24, was arrested in the town of Luray and charged with possession of stolen property. He is also facing charges of grand larceny and felony destruction of property in Prince William.

Cornell on Tuesday was still being held in the Page County Jail.

According to Prince William police, the theft occurred early Monday at Atlantic Emergency Solutions in Manassas, an emergency vehicle supply and repair facility. The stolen vehicle belongs to Fairfax County and was in the shop for maintenance.

Police said the suspect broke into the facility and drove the truck through a fence. Cornell was arrested in Luray later Monday morning after police spotted the big red truck with the Fairfax County logo on the side.

It was the latest in a series of recent arrests for Cornell, who spent some time as a volunteer firefighter in Spotsylvania and Orange counties. He pleaded guilty to auto larceny and other charges in Staunton Circuit Court earlier this year and received a suspended sentence, court records show.