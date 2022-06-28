Spotsylvania man arrested in driveway shooting

A Spotsylvania man has been arrested in connection with an incident earlier this month in which he allegedly shot at three teenage siblings who had mistakenly driven into his driveway, police said.

Brent David Alford, 49, was arrested Monday and charged with reckless handling of a firearm and three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

According to Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott, the incident took place about 9:45 p.m. on June 18 in the 6300 block of Grace Hill in Spotsylvania. Alford called deputies to report that he'd gone out to investigate after noticing a vehicle parked in his driveway.

He went out to investigate and found three teenagers, ages 15, 16 and 17, in a vehicle. Scott said the teens, who are siblings, were looking for a party in that area and had driven down Alford's driveway by mistake.

The teens told police that Alford began banging on a window and yelling at them. The startled 17-year-old driver was trying to drive away when the suspect fired a round into the rear of the vehicle.

The shot struck the trunk, traveled through the taillight and ended up in the center of the back seat passenger area after hitting items in the truck, Scott said. No one was injured, including the driver's younger brother and sister, who were in the back seat at the time.

Alford was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.