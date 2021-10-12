Spotsylvania man charged in beating death at Caroline County gathering

A Spotsylvania man is in custody after being charged with killing an older man Sunday at a gathering in Caroline County.

Calvin Maurice Reynolds, 29, is accused of beating 60-year-old Warren Baker of Stafford County to death outside a home in the 7100 block of Macedonia Road in Woodford, Caroline Sheriff’s Maj. Scott Moser said.

Reynolds was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree murder. It is the first murder case in Caroline this year.

Moser said deputies went to the home after receiving a call at 6:24 p.m. about a fight in progress. They found Baker on the ground and attempted to revive him, but Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police then went into the house and arrested Reynolds, Moser said. The investigation showed that Reynolds threw Baker on the ground and hit him repeatedly with an undisclosed object.

The reasons for the gathering and the altercation were unclear Monday, as was any connection between Reynolds and the victim.

Reynolds is being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail under no bond pending an arraignment in Caroline General District Court.