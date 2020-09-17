Spotsylvania man charged with abduction

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An abduction that was the subject of an Amber Alert Thursday in Stafford County was resolved later in the morning when both the suspect and the victim were brought to the Stafford Sheriff's Office by a relative of the suspect's, police said.

According to police, deputies went to the Valero store at 2142 Jefferson Davis Highway about 10 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report that a 17-year-old Spotsylvania County girl had been forcibly removed from the store.

According to Stafford Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz, Selena Fernandez appeared distraught when she entered the store and asked to use a phone. The clerk provided a phone, and the girl was on the phone asking a relative for a ride when a young man came in, took the phone and forcibly removed the girl from the store.

A white four-door sedan was seen heading south on U.S. 1 and police were called. An Amber Alert was issued by Virginia State Police and the girl was entered into a national database for missing and endangered people.

Descriptions of the car, the victim and the suspect were issued and widespread alerts were sent to the public Thursday morning. But before the middle of the morning, the issue was safely resolved.

Rodney Richards Jr., 19, of Spotsylvania, listed by police as an acquaintance of the girl, was charged with abduction, assault and battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and driving on a suspended license.