Spotsylvania man convicted of cockfighting-related charges

A Spotsylvania County man who was training roosters for cockfighting was ordered Tuesday to serve six months on home incarceration after being convicted of two charges.

Jorge Armando Gonzales, 50, entered pleas of no contest in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to two felony counts of animal cruelty. As part of a plea agreement, about 18 other charges were dropped.

Gonzales was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison with all but six months suspended. His plea deal calls for him to serve his time at home and leave home only to go to work.

According to Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo, county animal control officers seized 466 game fowl, including roosters and other types of birds, from Gonzales’ property in the 11200 block of Ashby Drive on July 10 of last year.

Skebo said officers had been watching the property after receiving information about cockfighting activities there.

Police found paraphernalia associated with cockfighting, Skebo said, though there was no evidence that any fighting events had taken place on the property. Skebo said the fowl were being trained to fight at the property before being sold to others.