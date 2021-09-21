Spotsylvania man gets five years for firing into car in Route 3 road-rage incident

It wasn’t until he returned to the scene that the officer realized that shots had been fired. He told his Spotsylvania counterparts that he thought the driver had a cellphone in his hand trying to get the license plate of the fleeing vehicle.

Krieter told police that he fired in an effort to stop the other driver from leaving the scene of the accident. It was Krieter who called 911 following the incident and he was still at the scene when deputies arrived.

Defense attorney Jason Pelt said that Krieter has shown remorse for his actions that day and had no prior criminal record. He pointed out that he has already spent eight months in jail, well above what sentencing guidelines called for.

Pointing toward the dozen or more friends and family members in court to support Krieter, Pelt asked Rigual for a sentence “that allows him to have dinner with those people tonight.”

Prosecutor Kelly Green did not request a specific sentence, but he argued that Krieter should not be rewarded just because he missed his target.

“He could have just as easily killed two kids in the middle of the road,” Green said.