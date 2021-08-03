Spotsylvania man killed in single-vehicle crash

A Spotsylvania man was killed late Monday when his vehicle struck a tree and overturned on Harrison Road in the county, authorities said.

Shawn Allen Gray, 43, was taken to a hospital after the crash, where he was pronounced dead.

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of Harrison and Leavells roads at 10:30 p.m. They found the damaged 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe in the road with Gray as its sole occupant.

Deputies determined that the vehicle had been traveling north on Harrison near the intersection of Leavells Road when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree, Skebo said. It then overturned back into the roadway.

Skebo said the Sheriff’s Office’s Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident.