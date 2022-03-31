Spotsylvania man pleads guilty in molestation case

A man who used his connection to the victims' family to molest two children in Spotsylvania County pleaded guilty to six felony charges this week.

Lawrence Norman Riggs, 71, was convicted in Spotsylvania Circuit Court Monday of aggravated sexual battery and five counts of taking indecent liberties with a child. In exchange for Riggs' guilty pleas, prosecutor Amanda Sweeney dropped a second aggravated sexual battery charge.

Riggs is scheduled to be sentenced July 11.

According to court records, the molestation came to light in November when a 13-year-old told her pediatrician about the sexual abuse. The child then told her mother that Riggs had molested her and her younger sister.

Riggs moved near the victims in 2019 and had frequent access to the children. They often spent the night at his home.

The mother called the Sheriff's Office after learning that Riggs had been exposing himself, touching and making sexual suggestions to the children.

Riggs admitted that the girls were telling the truth and agreed to plead guilty so they wouldn't have to testify, court records state.