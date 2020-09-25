Spotsylvania man pleads guilty to falsifying gun purchase information

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Spotsylvania County man admitted Friday that he lied on federal forms so he could purchase multiple firearms for a known felon and gang member, federal authorities said.

Chad Thomas Lamph, 22, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Alexandria to making a false statement on a consent form. He will face the possibility of up to five years in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 11.

According to court records, the Metropolitan Police Department recovered a 9mm pistol on Dec. 13 of last year. A trace of the weapon showed that Lamph had purchased it a week earlier at Gander Outdoors in Spotsylvania.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted an investigation that showed that Lamph had purchased eight guns from four different stores in December.

During an interview with the ATF in January, court records state, Lamph admitted that he had transferred seven weapons to a person listed in court records as “Individual A.” He said the buyer paid him between $200 and $500 extra for making the straw purchases.

He also admitted going into stores with the unnamed buyer so he could point out the weapon he wanted, and he also said he knew the buyer was a gang member and a convicted felon. Court records state that the person who bought the guns was convicted of three felonies, one involving a firearm, in 2018 in Spotsylvania Circuit Court.