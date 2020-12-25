Spotsylvania man recovers beloved '69 Camaro stolen 17 years ago

Tommy Cook never lost hope he’d one day recover his beloved 1969 Hugger Orange Camaro that went missing 17 years ago.

“I never wrote that car off,” Cook said. “I knew there would be a day and a time when I would get that car back. I didn’t know where, but I knew it was out there somewhere.”

Cook and his vintage sports car were finally reunited in Spotsylvania County this week, when the vehicle arrived at his auto repair shop after being found in an auto shop in Maryland. The last time Cook had possession of the Camaro was in 2003, when the motorless muscle car was stolen from his auto repair lot in Woodbridge.

Cook immediately reported the vehicle as stolen on Sept. 11 of that year, and moved from Arlington to Spotsylvania shortly after the theft.

As time marched on, Cook began to realize his stolen car would not remain on law enforcement’s hot sheet without his input. He had to regularly renew the Camaro’s missing status through the mail to keep the cold case open.

“The letters [to renew] came periodically,” said Cook. “I’d fill it out, put a stamp on the envelope, send it back. But I didn’t get a letter this year.”