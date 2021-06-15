Spotsylvania mom still determined to find daughter missing since 2015

Lisa Sullivan’s latest attempt to locate her 19-year-old daughter was a bright yellow billboard bearing her image placed at a busy King George County intersection.

She believes her former husband, James Branton, was probably the last person to see her daughter, Katelin Akens, on Dec. 5, 2015. She also believes Branton has additional information he still has not shared with authorities.

“I was hoping [the billboard] would put him on a guilt trip, seeing her face every day,” said Sullivan. “He needs to talk; he needs to come forward. He’s got to know where she is.”

For the last three months, the billboard bearing Katelin’s image was in plain view where State Route 206, or Dahlgren Road, meets U.S. 301. That billboard came down recently, but is going back up nearby. Sullivan believes Branton, who works at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren, will continue to see the billboard every day on his way to work, and so will the people he works with.

“His co-workers would know,” said Sullivan. “I was hoping people in his office would whisper and talk, make him feel uncomfortable.”

The free billboard, provided by the Roanoke-based AWARE Foundation, is part of a nationwide effort to track down missing people.