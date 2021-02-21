Spotsylvania NAACP celebrates Black History Month through song, dance and remembrance

“I am resting on the shoulders of many of the African–American people in this community and also in our society and in the world. I stand on their shoulders because they have paved the way for me and so I’m grateful. I will always make sure I acknowledge God in all my work, but I acknowledge the work of my people, the African–American community who has lifted me, who has encouraged me.”

She continued, “I am the first, but I know seeing these young people online today, Mr. Petway and all the members of the NAACP, I am not the last. This is just the beginning, because Spotsylvania is going to write a new history. A history that includes African–Americans and embraces diversity.”

The celebration took a pause to deliver an update on COVID-19. “This is very important because it affects us. If you’ve been looking at our newsletter, then you would see that the largest proportion of people that have been affected by COVID-19 is people of color. This is no okie-dokie joke, this is a fact, you guys,” said Petway.

Pastor Charles Wormley gave the update on the pandemic. He encouraged attendees to keep following social distance guidelines and to sign up for the vaccine if they are able.