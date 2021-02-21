Spotsylvania NAACP celebrates Black History Month through song, dance and remembrance

Spotsylvania County’s NAACP branch celebrated Black History Month with a virtual event that offered poetry, music and dance along with a discussing of the history and impact of Black people in America.
“We are gathered today to celebrate the accomplishments and the central role that we have played in history and the foundation of this country,” said Dondrae Maiden, an attorney and NAACP member, the featured speaker in the celebration on Zoom Saturday.
The event opened with a video highlighting important figures in the civil rights movement, such as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Emmett Till, Malcolm X and Rosa Parks. It featured multiple performances from younger members of the community. Shelby Campbell, a senior at Riverbend High School, recited a poem she wrote called “Ode to Her.”
“To me Black History Month is about being proud of who you are and I realized this year I was really being extremely critical of myself and I wasn’t being as proud as I could have been of myself. So I wrote a poem—a mantra really—to remind myself to be proud of myself and I encourage other people to do the same,” Campbell said.
Other performances included a poem by Marlon Vales II, a sophomore at Fredericksburg Christian School, and an interpretive dance by Nyla Harris, a junior who is homeschooled.
Vales’ poem, titled “Black History 2020,” included some of the events that took place last year, including the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and the protests that erupted following. “Most people want to talk about slavery and the civil rights movement, but there is something to be said about 2020 for generations to come,” said Vales.
Spotsylvania NAACP President Moe Petway and executive board member Megan Brooks led the event, introducing speakers and performers, and often prompting attendees to clap and celebrate the performances.
“I want you to look at history differently this year .... We have had a [Black] president, attorney general, then we had a secretary of defense, and also a vice president. Over the last decade and a half, African–Americans have made tremendous progress,” said Petway.
Petway explained that history books showcase only a portion of history, not all of it, and that there were people achieving greatness before history recognized others such as baseball stars Jackie Robinson, who was the first Black player in Major League Baseball, and Hank Aaron, who broke Babe Ruth’s career home run record.
“We have always had great success, but the powers that be didn’t allow us to compete against them to be that great success, so as you look at history, I encourage you to go back and look a little bit. Look at the data, the information, in a separate book where you can see those other great people that some people don’t highlight, but we can highlight them ourselves,” Petway said.
Deborah Frazier, the first Black supervisor in Spotsylvania County, also spoke at the event, thanking those who paved the way for her success and encouraging others to follow her into leadership roles.
“I am resting on the shoulders of many of the African–American people in this community and also in our society and in the world. I stand on their shoulders because they have paved the way for me and so I’m grateful. I will always make sure I acknowledge God in all my work, but I acknowledge the work of my people, the African–American community who has lifted me, who has encouraged me.”
She continued, “I am the first, but I know seeing these young people online today, Mr. Petway and all the members of the NAACP, I am not the last. This is just the beginning, because Spotsylvania is going to write a new history. A history that includes African–Americans and embraces diversity.”
The celebration took a pause to deliver an update on COVID-19. “This is very important because it affects us. If you’ve been looking at our newsletter, then you would see that the largest proportion of people that have been affected by COVID-19 is people of color. This is no okie-dokie joke, this is a fact, you guys,” said Petway.
Pastor Charles Wormley gave the update on the pandemic. He encouraged attendees to keep following social distance guidelines and to sign up for the vaccine if they are able.
Wormley cited an analysis by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that found people of color are dying from COVID-19 at nearly three times the rate of whites. Even still, he noted, vaccinations for people of color lag disproportionately behind nationwide, with rates being up to two to three times higher for white people.