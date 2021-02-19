 Skip to main content
Spotsylvania NAACP holding virtual Black History Month celebration Saturday
Area residents take part in the Spotsylvania County NAACP chapter’s virtual event to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The group will hold another virtual event for Black History Month on Saturday at 11 a.m.

The Spotsylvania County NAACP will hold a Black History Month celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, on Zoom.

The organization says it plans "a virtual community conversation to discuss the facts and history of African-Americans" and current conditions within the Black community and American society. The agenda includes youth performances and presentations by several speakers. Attorney Dondrae Maiden is the featured speaker. 

For a link to the Zoom event, go SpotsylvaniaBranchNAACP on Facebook.

