Spotsylvania NAACP to discuss deputy's shooting of Isiah Brown

Spotsylvania County Branch NAACP is hosting a community-wide listening session via Zoom on Saturday at 11 a.m. to discuss the shooting of Isiah Brown by a county deputy.

Brown, a 32 year-old Black man, was shot multiple times at 3:18 a.m. April 21 near his residence in the 12200 block of Catharpin Road in Spotsylvania. The deputy who shot Brown apparently mistook a cordless phone for a firearm. Brown was talking to a 911 dispatcher at the time he was shot.

NAACP President Moe Petway will facilitate the conversation, along with branch members Gary Holland and Dondrae Maiden.

Representatives from law enforcement, the faith community and elected officials are also scheduled to participate.

The community can access the conversation through the Zoom link bit.ly/Isaiahbrown21. For more information, email info@naacpspotsylvania.org.

The deputy who shot Brown has been placed on administrative leave while the Virginia State Police conducts an investigation. Fredericksburg Commonwealth’s Attorney LaBravia Jenkins has been appointed special prosecutor.

Brown’s family lawyer, David Haynes of the Cochran Firm in Washington, said doctors informed the family 10 bullets were found inside him.