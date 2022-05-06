Spotsylvania parent advocates for changes to division's policy on restraint and seclusion

When Adam Blosser arrived at Wilderness Elementary School on the morning of Friday, Oct. 22, he could hear from the parking lot the sounds of his son Hudson, 9, screaming inside the school.

Principal Dianne Holmes met Blosser in the school office and walked with him to Hudson’s self-contained autism classroom.

“We walked into the classroom. Hudson was lying on his back on the floor being held down by his teacher, his occupational therapist and the assistant principal,” Blosser said.

When Hudson saw his father, the three staff members released him and Blosser did what any parent would do with a child in distress.

“I comforted my son,” he said.

It was not until days later, after going through all of Hudson’s daily school reports from August through October with the boy’s private applied behavior analysis provider, that Blosser was able to understand what he’d witnessed and process its significance.

Hudson had been placed under physical restraint, an intervention that restricts a child’s movements and is disproportionately used on students with disabilities, according to a 2019 Government Accountability Office study on how the practice is used in K–12 schools.

The Virginia Department of Education has regulated the use of physical restraint—as well as seclusion, in which children are isolated in a room or space—since 2015, when the General Assembly enacted legislation requiring the department to do so.

Despite what Blosser saw on Oct. 22, Spotsylvania County Public Schools did not officially acknowledge that Hudson had been restrained until April, after the Blossers initiated a complaint this spring with the Department of Education’s division of Special Education and Student Services.

The complaint alleged that Hudson was “unnecessarily and illegally restrained” at Wilderness Elementary at least once and that “school staff failed to follow Virginia Code and division policy in properly reporting the use of restraint.”

The Blossers settled their complaint with the school division through mediation in April.

In an April 4 report, Tedra Richardson, executive director of student support services, wrote that “SCPS failed to inform the parents of the use of restraint in the educational setting” on Oct. 22, that “illegal use of restraint” occurred because not all staff members involved in the restraint were trained in the practice and that the division failed to properly report the incident to the VDOE.

Richardson also acknowledged that on Oct. 25, Hudson was subject to “illegal use of restraint” by being held down on the floor, which the “Mandt System of crisis intervention does not support,” and that the division again failed to properly notify the Blossers and the VDOE of the incident.

In December, Hudson transferred to another county elementary school, where he has stabilized and made progress, Blosser said.

He said he is not angry with Hudson’s teacher at Wilderness Elementary or with Richardson about the incident. But he does see a possible systemic problem in how restraint and seclusion are documented and reported by the school division, and he believes division policy on the practice is not in compliance with state code.

“I’ve been able to advocate for Hudson,” Blosser said. “I’ve been able to accomplish what we needed to accomplish for him, but only because we forced [the school division’s] hand at every turn. The reality is that not every child has the same support system as Hudson does, so I feel a responsibility to raise awareness.”

‘It must be an emergency situation’

The VDOE regulations on restraint and seclusion were most recently updated in January 2021.

They permit the use of restraint and seclusion in only five instances—to “prevent a student from inflicting serious physical harm or injury to self or others;” to “quell a disturbance or remove a student from the scene of a disturbance in which such student’s behavior or damage to property threatens serious physical harm or injury to persons;” to “defend self or others from serious physical harm or injury;” and to obtain weapons or controlled substances from a student.

“In state code, the threshold is very high,” Blosser said. “It must be an emergency situation.”

The restraint and seclusion polices in place at Stafford County and Fredericksburg City public schools only permit the practice in the same five circumstances described in the state regulations.

Spotsylvania’s policy, most recently revised in February 2020, permits restraint in less critical situations, such as “to prevent imminent destruction to school or another person’s property” and “to direct the movement or actions of a student to avoid the undue or deliberate disruption of the learning environment.”

VDOE regulations also prohibit the use of mechanical restraint, but this is not prohibited in Spotsylvania’s policy.

In addition to bringing its policy into compliance with state code—which he calls “the bare minimum”—Blosser would like to see Spotsylvania prohibit the use of both prone, or face down, and supine, or face up, floor restraint.

Fairfax County Public Schools in December 2021 announced that it would prohibit both types of floor restraint—in addition to completely phasing out the practice of seclusion—as part of a settlement agreement the division reached with parents and disability rights advocates who had initiated a lawsuit.

‘No doubt that it is under-reported’

Blosser is also advocating for the school division to study how restraint is reported.

“I have no doubt that it is under-reported,” he said.

He said he thinks Hudson was restrained more frequently than the school division has acknowledged.

Beginning on Oct. 18, Hudson’s daily school reports document his teacher’s physical response to Hudson’s behavior challenges, which had been increasing throughout the fall and included throwing classroom objects, climbing on furniture, kicking and head-butting.

In the daily reports, the teacher describes “holding on to student’s arm,” “giving pressure on the floor,” “[holding] student’s shoulders,” “put[ting] [Hudson] in not ready position,” “[giving] pressure” while “[holding] on to him” and “[grabbing]” him off furniture.

The daily reports also document Hudson being “put” in the body sock—a stretchy pouch often used in occupational therapy to provide a sensory experience.

“[The body sock] has to be used proactively rather than reactively,” Blosser said. “We are concerned that Hudson’s teacher started using the body sock as a means of controlling Hudson rather than meeting his sensory needs.”

State code defines “physical restraint” as “a personal restriction that immobilizes or reduces the ability of a student to move freely” but notes that the term does not include “incidental, minor, or reasonable physical contact.”

Blosser said that to him, the daily notes show that physical restraint was used more often than the two times acknowledged by the school division, and that Hudson would have experienced everything described by the teacher as restraint.

“A student with autism doesn’t understand what is happening,” he said. “The teacher escalated her behavior to address his. Once she restrained him, all trust was gone.”

In her narrative of the Oct. 22 and Oct. 25 incidents, the teacher described “holding] down [Hudson’s] legs and arms” and “[laying] him down ... while teacher held on to arms.”

Blosser said this vague terminology resulted in those incidents of restraint not being reported to him, the school division or the VDOE.

Holmes, the Wilderness Elementary principal, told Blosser in a Dec. 6 email that after reviewing the daily notes, she “could not identify any times that indicated [Hudson] was restrained.”

Richardson wrote in a Nov. 30 email to Blosser that “the incident reports and daily communication sheets do not document any instances of restraint in the educational setting.”

Four months later, SCPS acknowledged that Hudson was restrained on Oct. 22 and Oct. 25.

For Blosser, this points to a systemic problem with how school personnel understand and report restraint when it happens, which leads to it being under-reported.

“I am not naïve to assume that this was an isolated occurrence,” he said.

The 2019 study by the Government Accountability Office found that U.S. schools routinely underreported how often students are restrained or secluded, entering that zero instances occurred when, in fact, the data isn’t available and the field should be left blank.

Fairfax County Public Schools was among the larger school districts that reported zero instances of restraint and seclusion for multiple years. However, after reviewing its use of seclusion and restraint to manage student behavior, the district announced in April 2019 that there were actually 1,679 such incidents affecting 203 students in the 2017–18 school year.

Blosser addressed the Spotsylvania School Board at its April 11 meeting, asking for the school division’s policy to be brought into compliance and for floor and mechanical restraint, as well as seclusion, to be prohibited.

“You’re going to hear more from me on this topic,” he said. “I hope we can work together to pursue what is best for the safety and well-being of both students and staff in Spotsylvania Schools.”

In a follow-up email to the School Board, Blosser asked for “a full review of the policy” to include “a full review of the past and present use of restraint and seclusion in our schools.”

He stressed that he does not believe there is any intent on the part of school personnel to harm students, but said, “We could be harming students even if no one intends to harm them.”

Blosser said that since his April 11 comments, Acting Superintendent Carol Flenard told him via email that Richardson had pulled the division’s restraint and seclusion policy “to complete a full review.”

He said he won’t stop advocating for change on behalf of his son and all special education students.

“[Restraint] takes a difficult situation and never makes it better,” Blosser said. “If you use it, it will make the situation worse. It will eliminate the threat, but that should be the only time you use it.”